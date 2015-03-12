BRIEF-Scio Diamond Technology says DOJ announces federal indictment charging former chairman
* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, March 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru has hired BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential bond issue, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, will meet investors in New York on March 16, Los Angeles and London on March 17, and Boston on March 18.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
March 24 Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday as investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.