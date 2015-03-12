(Repeats to reach additional subscribers)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, March 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru has hired BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential bond issue, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, will meet investors in New York on March 16, Los Angeles and London on March 17, and Boston on March 18.

