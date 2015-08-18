LIMA Aug 18 The government of Peru on Tuesday authorized the sale of up to $1.25 billion in dollar-denominated bonds in order to prefinance the 2016 budget, the second time it has tapped global capital markets this year.

JP Morgan and Citigroup were approved as bookrunners for the issuance, according to a decree published in the official newspaper.

Peru had set initial price thoughts of US Treasuries plus 225bp area on a 12-year US dollar-denominated bond, IFR reported earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo Editing by W Simon)