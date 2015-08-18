(Adds final pricing, context)

LIMA Aug 18 The government of Peru on Tuesday sold a $1.25 billion 12-year dollar-denominated bond to pay for next year's budget, its third tapping of global debt markets in the past year.

Demand surpassed $4.5 billion after Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, set initial price thoughts of US Treasuries plus 225bp. The bond sold at 195bp over US Treasuries with a 4.15 percent yield, IFR reported.

The issuance, handled by JP Morgan and Citigroup, comes amid growing expectations for an interest rate hike in the U.S. that could shake up bond markets.

Peru's finance minister told Reuters last month that the Andean country might issue fresh bonds to help cover falling tax revenues hit by weak economic growth.

Peru raised about $2 billion in global and sovereign bond sales in March and $3 billion in October.

Tuesday's issuance was the first government bond sold by a Latin American or Caribbean country since July, according to IFR. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo and Paul Kirby, Editing by Grant McCool)