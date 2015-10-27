Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
LIMA Oct 27 Peru's government on Tuesday authorized the sale of up to $1.248 billion in bonds denominated in euros or dollars, its third foray into global debt markets this year as it seeks to cover a growing fiscal deficit.
The debt, in the form of new issuances or reopened bonds, will be used to prefinance the 2016 budget, according to a decree published in the government newspaper El Peruano.
JP Morgan Securities, BNP Paribas and BBVA were named as bookrunners.
Peru, a top global producer of copper, zinc and gold, is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
The country's fiscal deficit is set to widen to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product this year and 3.0 percent in 2016 amid slumping tax revenues and slow economic growth. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Paul Simao)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 4 Venezuela will likely stay current on its debt and make about $3 billion in payments next week, according to some investors and bondholders, voicing guarded optimism even amid worsening turmoil for the country.
1030/1430: The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data.