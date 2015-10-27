UPDATE 4-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
(Adds launch of eurobond)
LIMA Oct 27 Peru prepared to sell a 1.1 billion euro ($1.22 billion) January 2026 bond on Tuesday, its third foray into global debt markets this year as it seeks to finance a growing fiscal deficit amid slumping tax revenues.
The government authorized the sale of up to $1.248 billion in new or reopened bonds denominated in euros or dollars, according to a decree published Tuesday.
Peru launched the 1.1 billion euro bond at mid-swaps plus 190 basis points after demand reached 3.8 billion euros, according to IFR, a service of Thomson Reuters.
JP Morgan Securities, BNP Paribas and BBVA were bookrunning.
Peru, a top global producer of copper, zinc and gold, is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
The country's fiscal deficit is set to widen to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product this year and 3.0 percent in 2016, following a sharp economic slowdown last year and falling investments. ($1 = 0.91 euros)
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
* 10-yr yields briefly fall to 2.314 pct, lowest since Feb. 24 * Yields rise from lows on profit-taking, reinstated short bets (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 4 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched their lowest in more than five weeks on Tuesday before reversing course to trade little changed on doubts about the ability of U.S. President Donald Trump to enact fiscal stimulus. Yields on benchmark 10-year notes dropped to 2
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.