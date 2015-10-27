(Adds launch of eurobond)

LIMA Oct 27 Peru prepared to sell a 1.1 billion euro ($1.22 billion) January 2026 bond on Tuesday, its third foray into global debt markets this year as it seeks to finance a growing fiscal deficit amid slumping tax revenues.

The government authorized the sale of up to $1.248 billion in new or reopened bonds denominated in euros or dollars, according to a decree published Tuesday.

Peru launched the 1.1 billion euro bond at mid-swaps plus 190 basis points after demand reached 3.8 billion euros, according to IFR, a service of Thomson Reuters.

JP Morgan Securities, BNP Paribas and BBVA were bookrunning.

Peru, a top global producer of copper, zinc and gold, is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

The country's fiscal deficit is set to widen to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product this year and 3.0 percent in 2016, following a sharp economic slowdown last year and falling investments. ($1 = 0.91 euros)

(Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)