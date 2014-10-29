NEW YORK, Oct 29 (IFR) - Peru could return to the
international capital markets before year-end to extend the
average maturity of its debt and plug a small fiscal deficit
next year, according to two investors who met with the sovereign
this week.
While officials from the Andean country reiterated their
preference for issuing debt in soles, they also appeared open to
a potential liability management and new issue in US dollars,
which some accounts still favor over local currency trades.
"Their first aim would be a local currency issue, not
necessarily domestic," said a buyside analyst who attended the
meetings in London. "My feedback was that we would be more
interested in a liability management on their dollar curve, and
I think they were open to that."
Both investors said they would expect a potential
transaction to take place over the next one to three months.
Peru has typically tried to reduce its reliance on dollar
funding in effort to win favor with the rating agencies, which
now have the sovereign at A3/BBB+/BBB+. As a result, it has
turned to domestic auctions of sol-denominated notes to meet
most of its funding needs.
Some foreign investors, however, have been reluctant to take
large positions in the local market due to its low liquidity.
Still, an offering of Global Depositary Notes (GDNs) - which
are denominated in local currency but pay interest and principal
in US dollars - could be an option on the table.
"We touched very briefly on the GDNs and my sense is that
they are willing to accommodate that," said a US-based investor
who met with the delegation.
Peru last used the GDN format in 2013, taking the 6.0% 2029
bond as the underlying note, but that was an extremely small
issue.
From a macroeconomic perspective, Peru's prudent fiscal
management and a rebound of economic growth in 2015 could help
drive demand for the country's assets.
"I think the government is reasonably confident that a good
portion of the factors leading to (this year's) deceleration
were transitory," said the US-based investor. "They are fairly
constructive about growth next year."
Peru's central bank expects the economy to expand by 5.1% in
2015, up from 3.1% this year.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA and Morgan Stanley
arranged the meetings with investors, which wrap up in New York
and Boston Wednesday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)