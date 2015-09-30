(Adds reaction from bourse chairman)
LIMA, Sept 30 Index provider MSCI Inc
opted on Wednesday to keep Peru's bourse in its "emerging
market" group but warned it might downgrade the stock exchange
to a higher-risk "frontier" status in nine months if liquidity
sinks further.
MSCI's decision to hold off on a reclassification will
likely boost Peru's select and general
stock indices when trading reopens on Thursday.
Peru had scrambled to ward off the change after MSCI
proposed it in mid-August. The government introduced a capital
gains tax exemption - effective Jan. 1 - and eased restrictions
on market makers and automated trading.
Peru had pressed MSCI to hold off on making a decision for
three years to give the new measures time to yield results.
But MSCI said it would monitor developments in the coming
months and reassess a potential reclassification in its 2016
annual review.
"Failure by the Peruvian authorities and the stock exchange
to reverse the declining trend in liquidity ... may lead to
MSCI's decision to reclassify the MSCI Peru Index to Frontier
Markets in June 2016," MSCI said in a statement.
The chairman of the bourse, Christian Laub, said the shorter
time frame means Peru must work harder to ramp up liquidity.
"But we have a bit of time to show that all we've started is
advancing," Laub said by phone. "We should be super happy about
this as a country and market."
MSCI also said that a shift to "frontier market" would be
automatically triggered at any point in time if the bourse lost
any of its three emerging-market-grade securities, the minimum
needed to remain in that category.
MSCI's August announcement about a potential
reclassification helped further drag down a market that has
already been hit by falling mineral prices and China's slowdown.
The select index has slipped 31 percent so far this year.
The bourse's had warned that joining the frontier category
would trigger $5 billion in outflows.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Ursula Scollo; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Tom Brown)