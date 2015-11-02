LIMA Nov 2 Peru's stock exchange is optimistic
it will avoid a downgrade by index provider MSCI Inc
next year as at least two listed companies boost trading volume
and start qualifying as "emerging market" securities, the bourse
said on Monday.
Only three companies on Lima's mining-dominated bourse now
meet the requirements for MSCI emerging market securities, the
minimum needed to remain in its emerging market category.
MSCI had considered downgrading the exchange to its
higher-risk "frontier" grouping earlier this year, a move that
the bourse had said would trigger up to $5 billion in outflows
within months.
Christian Laub, the president of Lima's stock exchange, said
he expects food company Alicorp and holding company
Intercorp Financial Services Inc to qualify as emerging
market securities ahead of a new MSCI review in June 2016.
And there are several small-cap companies that could qualify
in the near future as well, Laub told Reuters on the sidelines
of an event hosted by the bourse.
MSCI opted to keep Peru in its emerging markets group in
September, but warned it might still reclassify the bourse as a
frontier market if liquidity does not start to recover.
It also said it would automatically downgrade Peru if it
reclassifies Southern Copper Corp - one of
the bourse's three emerging market-grade companies - as a U.S.
security.
Laub said he was optimistic that the bourse would be able to
revert its liquidity slump, thanks in part to recently reduced
restrictions on market makers and the elimination of a capital
gains tax.
"We don't have a lot of time," Laub said. "But we don't have
to solve the entire problem by June. We just have to change the
trend."
Laub said the bourse expects companies to start hiring
market makers to ramp up liquidity, helping to raise the number
of emerging market-grade securities from the current three.
"We don't have a buffer right now. What we have to do is to
have a fourth company, a fifth company, a sixth company" that
qualify as emerging market securities, Laub said.
Peru's general and select indexes
have dropped about 30 percent so far this year, hit by tumbling
mineral prices and worries about the slowdown in China.
Aside from Southern Copper, holding company Credicorp Ltd
and precious metals miner Buenaventura
currently qualify as emerging market securities for
MSCI on Lima's bourse.
MSCI requires emerging market securities to have higher
liquidity levels and experience more frequent trading than
frontier market securities.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)