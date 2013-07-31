Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
LIMA, July 31 Top Peruvian precious metal miner Buenaventura reported an 88 percent drop in second-quarter net income on lower prices and production.
Net income fell to $19 million from $153.2 million a year earlier, the company said in an earnings report late on Tuesday.
Buenaventura's shares were down 2.7 percent at $13.91 in Wednesday morning trading.
Production from mines the company owns directly fell 65 percent, while sales were down 18 percent because of lower prices for gold, silver and copper.
Silver output was lower than expected, in part because of a 10-day strike at Buenaventura's Uchucchacua mine. Gold production from Yanacocha, a mine the company owns a 43.65 percent stake in, fell 25 percent.
So far this year, Buenaventura's net income has fallen 66 percent from a year earlier, the company said.
Buenaventura is the largest publicly traded mining company in Peru, a top metal producer.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results