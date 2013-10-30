BRIEF-GMP Capital reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.03
* GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
LIMA Oct 30 Top Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura said on Wednesday that its net income fell 65 percent to $65.1 million in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier.
* Big Lots Inc says Q4 EPS from continuing operations of $1.99
* Nord Anglia Education Inc - Entered into two separate agreements to acquire two international schools in Europe and Middle East.