LIMA Aug 18 Peruvian miner Buenaventura
is taking full control of the Chucapaca gold deposit in southern
Peru by buying a 51 percent stake in the project from its South
African partner Gold Fields, the company said.
Buenaventura owned a 49 percent stake in southern Peru's
Chucapaca deposit before starting the acquisition, which will
cost $81 million in cash plus royalty payments, the miner said
in a statement late on Monday.
Chucapaca has been estimated to produce 500,000 ounces of
gold per year once up and running.
Buenaventura said that it will develop the deposit as an
underground mine, instead of as an open-pit project that the two
companies once deemed too costly.
Gold Fields previously put the cost of investing in
Chucapaca at more than $1.2 billion.
Buenaventura is one of Peru's biggest precious metals mining
companies. It also owns a 43.7 stake in Newmont Mining Corp's
aging Yanacocha gold mine in northern Peru.
A $5 billion proposed gold mine that would help offset
Yanacocha's dwindling deposits has been stalled since 2011
because of local opposition.
