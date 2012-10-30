LIMA Oct 30 Peru's top precious metals miner Buenventura said on Tuesday its net income fell 11 percent on lower gold production in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier.

Buenaventura's net income was $185.6 million compared to $208.7 million in the third quarter last year, the company's earnings release said.

Lower volumes of gold sold from Buenaventura's direct operations and lower silver and base metal prices hurt its earnings as contractor expenses and supply costs rose.

Buenvaentura controls 43.7 percent of Yanacocha, one of Latin America's biggest gold mines. It also owns 18.7 percent of the copper mine Cerro Verde. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)