LIMA Oct 12 A truck plunged 300 metres (980 feet) down a ravine in the Peruvian Andes, killing at least 50 people aboard, local media reported on Saturday.

No one survived the Friday night accident in La Convencion province, newspaper El Comercio said on its website.

Scarce public transport in the remote southern Cusco region means poorer Peruvians sometimes pile on trucks to travel across the rugged mountain terrain.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Doina Chiacu)