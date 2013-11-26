US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as health stocks drop
March 7 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as healthcare stocks declined and investors readied themselves for an interest rate hike next week.
LIMA Nov 26 Peru's monetary policy will be "between neutral and expansive," central bank president Julio Velarde said on Tuesday.
The bank surprised the market earlier this month by cutting the benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than four years in a bid to spur economic growth and ward off an extended slowdown.
Velarde added November's consumer price index is set to have fallen 0.2 percent.
March 7 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as healthcare stocks declined and investors readied themselves for an interest rate hike next week.
* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018
* Brookfield asset management announces proposed offering of notes