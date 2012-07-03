(Adds quote from central bank statement, background)
LIMA, July 3 Peru's central bank on Tuesday
reduced deposit requirements on bank accounts used for foreign
trade from 60 percent to 25 percent.
The measure, which seeks to maintain the credit level for
foreign trade transactions, will be applied this month, the
central bank said in a communique.
"This measure seeks to avoid the disintermediation of loans
that finance foreign trade operations," the central bank said.
Peru, the world's No. 2 producer of copper, zinc and silver,
expects its economy to grow around 6 percent this year, one of
the fastest rates in Latin America.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Bernard Orr)