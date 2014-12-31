LIMA Dec 31 Peru's central bank unveiled
tighter rules for currency derivatives and created new reserve
requirements for deposits in foreign currencies on Wednesday,
part of a bid to curb lending in dollars and slow the
greenback's gains against the sol.
The central bank also continued loosening reserve rules for
accounts denominated in soles as it has over the past year,
lowering the minimum to 9 percent from 9.5 percent.
The measures, detailed on the central bank's website, build
on efforts to "dedollarize" credit and rein in volatility in the
local spot currency market. Together, they will inject about 9.5
billion soles into the economy over time, the bank said.
The central bank has said that the policies would also allow
it to take a more expansionary monetary stance by easing
pressure on the sol , which weakened 6.4 percent
in 2014.
Central Bank President Julio Velarde has said that
speculation is largely driving the sol's losses.
To curb currency derivatives, the central bank said it will
raise reserve requirements when swaps and forwards exceed $100
million or 10 percent of assets on a given day and 30 percent of
assets over a five-day period. The reserve requirement will be
raised according to how much the new limits are surpassed. The
policy goes into effect Jan. 12.
Separately, the central bank will apply a new reserve
requirement for deposits in dollars if credit in foreign
currencies does not fall 5 percent by June or 10 percent by
December of next year from September of 2013.
Tighter reserve rules for dollar-denominated accounts will
also be applied if lending for home and car buying does not
fall.
About 40 percent of debt in Peru is now held in dollars,
down from 70 percent a decade ago, according to the central
bank.
