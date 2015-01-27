LIMA Jan 27 Peru's central bank said on Tuesday that it was lowering local currency bank reserve requirements to 8.5 percent from 9 percent, part of its effort to boost liquidity and lending in soles.

The new rule will take effect in February, the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank has gradually lowered the reserve floor for deposits in soles from 30 percent in mid-2013 as the economy has slowed.

The bank cut the benchmark interest rate earlier this month. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Grant McCool)