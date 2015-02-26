LIMA Feb 26 Peru's central bank said on
Thursday that it was lowering local currency bank reserve
requirements to 8 percent from 8.5 percent in March, part of its
ongoing bid to boost lending in soles as the
economy slows.
The central bank has gradually lowered the reserve floor for
deposits in soles from 30 percent in mid-2013.
Central Bank President Julio Velarde told Reuters February 2
that the monetary authority was nearing its limit for loosening
local currency reserve rules but that there could be "a few more
cuts."
Velarde has said that he preferred loosening reserve rules
to lowering the benchmark interest rate as a way of stimulating
economic activity.
Peru's economy expanded by 2.35 percent in 2014, the weakest
rate since 2009 and well under 2013's 5.8 percent expansion.
The sol has slipped 3.79 percent against the dollar so far
this year.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)