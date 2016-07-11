(Adds details throughout, comments from president-elect, future
finance minister)
LIMA, July 11 Peru's central bank chief Julio
Velarde has agreed to stay on as or a third five-year term after
the country's upcoming government handover, President-elect
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Monday.
Velarde, widely respected in Peru and abroad, has been the
president of the central bank since former President Alan Garcia
appointed him in 2006. Outgoing President Ollanta Humala
reappointed him in 2011.
"We have reconfirmed that he will stay on," Kuczynski told
reporters.
Kuczynski announced that the 64-year-old Velarde had agreed
to stay on for another term after a meeting with Alfredo Thorne,
the former JPMorgan Chase director who has been named his
finance minister, and Fernando Zavala, his future prime
minister.
Velarde has previously praised Kuczynski and his pick for
finance minister and said the economy would be in good hands
after the president-elect takes office on July 28.
Thorne said Monday that he had "a lot of ideas in common"
with Velarde and committed himself to working with the central
bank chief.
"As you know, somewhat more complex times are nearing from
abroad and the central bank has done a great job and we have to
maintain that credibility," said Thorne.
Velarde has said the central bank's growth outlook for
coming years might get a boost during Kuczynski's term. The bank
last month forecast an expansion of 4.0 percent this year and
4.6 percent in 2017 before an expected slowdown to 4.2 percent
in 2018.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)