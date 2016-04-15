LIMA, April 15 The Peruvian central bank's chief economist said on Friday that annual inflation should continue to ease in April with a "low" rise in the consumer price index after food costs came down and the sol currency strengthened.

Adrian Armas added that gross domestic product likely expanded by more than 4 percent in the first quarter on the year given the faster-than-expected growth rate in February.

