LIMA Feb 27 Peru's central bank said on Monday
it was lowering reserve requirements for deposits in foreign
currencies and soles starting on Wednesday in a bid to stimulate
credit amid rising global interest rates.
The limit on the average foreign reserve ratio will fall to
46 percent from 48 percent, the bank said in a statement.
In January, the central bank slashed the reserve requirement
for deposits in dollars, from a previous 70 percent, after the
Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates.
