LIMA Feb 27 Peru's central bank said on Monday it was lowering reserve requirements for deposits in foreign currencies and soles starting on Wednesday in a bid to stimulate credit amid rising global interest rates.

The limit on the average foreign reserve ratio will fall to 46 percent from 48 percent, the bank said in a statement.

In January, the central bank slashed the reserve requirement for deposits in dollars, from a previous 70 percent, after the Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates.

