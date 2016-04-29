BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 10 mln ADS priced between $9.50-$11.50 each
* China Rapid Finance Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 10 million American Depositary Shares priced between $9.50 and $11.50 per ADS Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ozL4fC)
LIMA, April 29 Peru's central bank president Julio Velarde said on Friday that the consumer price index will likely rise by less than 0.10 percent in April, marking the smallest increase in seven months.
Velarde also forecast year-on-year economic growth in March at 4.1 percent, slower than February's 6 percent surge.
NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.