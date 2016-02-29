(Corrects throughout to say the central bank is raising
percentage of required deposits, not the reserve ratio.)
LIMA Feb 28 Peru's central bank said on Sunday
it would raise the percentage of local currency reserve funds
that commercial banks must deposit in the central bank to 1
percent from 0.75 percent from March 1.
"The hike means financial institutions have to deposit
around 170 million soles ($48.29 million) more at the central
bank," the monetary authority said in a statement.
The new measure comes amid quickening inflation and the
sol's depreciation against the U.S. dollar.
The overall reserve ratio remained at 6.5 percent as it has
since last June, after it was lowered several times due to a
slower pace of economic growth.
($1 = 3.5205 Peruvian soles)
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)