(Corrects throughout to say the central bank is raising percentage of required deposits, not the reserve ratio.)

LIMA Feb 28 Peru's central bank said on Sunday it would raise the percentage of local currency reserve funds that commercial banks must deposit in the central bank to 1 percent from 0.75 percent from March 1.

"The hike means financial institutions have to deposit around 170 million soles ($48.29 million) more at the central bank," the monetary authority said in a statement.

The new measure comes amid quickening inflation and the sol's depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

The overall reserve ratio remained at 6.5 percent as it has since last June, after it was lowered several times due to a slower pace of economic growth. ($1 = 3.5205 Peruvian soles)