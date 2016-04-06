LIMA, April 6 The president of Peru's central bank, Julio Velarde, said that markets were somewhat nervous ahead of presidential elections on Sunday, building on other factors that have pressured the country's currency and stock market in recent days.

Peru's sol currency and stock market have posted bigger-than-usual losses following the rise of leftist presidential contender Veronika Mendoza in opinion polls. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chris Reese)