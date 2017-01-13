(Corrects first paragraph to show central bank said "highly likely" Nov growth was above 3 percent, not that Nov growth was "much higher" than 3 pct)

LIMA Jan 13 Peru's economy probably grew "somewhat under" 4 percent in all of 2016 and it is "highly likely" that November's year-on-year monthly expansion was above 3 percent, central bank economist Adrian Armas said Friday.

The benchmark interest rate that the central bank has held at 4.25 percent for 11 straight months still reflects an expansive monetary stance, Armas told reporters, pointing to a real interest rate of 1.3 percent that is below its view of a 2 percent neutral rate. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)