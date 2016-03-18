LIMA, March 18 Peru's central bank on Friday widened its view of this year's current account deficit to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product from 3.6 percent forecast in December, according to a quarterly report.

It now sees a 3 percent current account deficit in 2017, up from 2.6 percent in its last report.

The central bank trimmed its view of the budget deficit to 2.3 percent of GDP from 2.7 percent but said it now expects a bigger deficit next year - 3.0 percent instead of 2.6 percent.

Peru's central bank president Julio Velarde added in a presentation that year-on-year economic growth in February might have been above 5 percent.

(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chris Reese)