LIMA Nov 18 Peru's central bank said Wednesdsay that it is "fundamental" to reanchor inflationary expectations that have risen in recent months to above the upper limit of its 1 to 3 percent target range.

The bank's general manager Renzo Rossini added at a Thomson Reuters forum that the sol's slide against the dollar in recent weeks has been driven by speculation and does not reflect the currency's fundamentals.

The depreciation of the sol ahead of an expected interest rate hike in the United States has fanned inflation this year.

