March 9 The head of Peru's central bank on
Wednesday said he expects inflation to ease up in the second
half of this year and through 2017, but he is prepared to take
the necessary actions to ensure inflation expectations remain
anchored.
Speaking in New York ahead of a scheduled rate decision,
Julio Velarde said future rate hikes remain dependent on
incoming economic data, but he does not believe the bank needs
to remain as aggressive on rates as it has been.
"I cannot tell you what we are going to do tomorrow, but in
principle our concern is (to) anchor inflation expectations,"
Velarde said. "That is our program and to maintain credibility
that the central bank will do whatever is in its hands to anchor
inflation in the future."
The bank has raised rates by a quarter percentage point at
each of its last three meetings. Last month it raised its policy
rate to 4.25 percent and is expected to lift it another quarter
point at Friday's meeting to 4.5 percent, according to a Reuters
poll.
Velarde said he expects inflation, which was running at 4.47
percent on an annualized basis in February, will ease to 3.1
percent by the end of 2016 and 2.5 percent by the end of 2017.
Peru's central bank said in January that it could continue
to adjust the rate as needed and that it expects economic growth
to approach its potential rate this year.
Increased rain as a result of the El Nino weather cycle has
driven up food prices this year, putting upward pressure on
inflation in the South American nation.
Velarde says he expects changes in the country's weather
patterns to help bring about the reductions in inflation.
"We expect most of that impact from the rain to be this half
of the year and the second half of the year some of the crisis
of the food that has been affected to be corrected," Velarde
said.
Peru's finance minister Alonso Segura added that the rain so
far this year has not been abnormal for the country and that
such cycles are largely priced in to the country's expectations.
(Writing by Dan Burns; Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by
Andrew Hay)