LIMA Dec 12 Peru's Congress on Thursday approved three new directors to the central bank's seven-member board, setting aside the political bickering that had left the positions empty for two years.

The new members - Drago Kisic, Gustavo Yamada and Eduardo Francisco Gonzalez - all support orthodox economic policies and have been praised by Central Bank President Julio Velarde.

Kisic and Yamada are economists and Gonzalez was an agriculture minister during former president Alejandro Toledo's centrist administration.

In July, the Congress approved the same central bank choices but annulled the approvals as the legislation they were part of came under fire.

According to Peruvian law, Congress chooses three of the bank's board members while the president picks the other four.

President Ollanta Humala named three members shortly after taking office in 2011 and kept widely respected inflation-slayer Velarde on as president.

But Congress stalled and failed to complete the board, angering Velarde and embarrassing the government.

Three other directors served on an interim basis but Velarde said the lack of a full board hampered long-term policy making.

Humala's ruling party controls a majority of Congress through a fragile alliance with other parties.