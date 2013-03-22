DIARY - Today in Washington - March 8
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Q4 Nonfarm Productivity and Costs.
LIMA, March 22 Peru's central bank trimmed its view of the trade surplus the Andean nation will post this year and sees more room for domestic demand to expand compared to last year, the central bank said on Friday.
Peru will also probably post a current account deficit equal to 4 percent of gross domestic product in 2013, when the overall economy is expected to expand 6.3 percent, the central bank said.
Domestic demand in Peru will likely grow 6.8 percent in 2013, the central bank said, an increase over its 6.3 forecast in 2012.
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Q4 Nonfarm Productivity and Costs.
(Adds comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday. The percentage of investors who intend to buy property in 2017 rose to 67 percent from 65 percent last year and 60 percent two years ago, according to a survey by CBRE Group Inc , th
SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, on Tuesday invited some of the owners of properties listed on its service, known as hosts, to attend executive board meetings and offered them more direct contact with its chief executive, in an attempt to give the people vital to the company's success a greater say in how it is run.