(Recasts to include focus on timing of rate hike, adds context
and details)
By Mitra Taj
LIMA Aug 14 Peru's central bank said on Friday
it was considering raising its benchmark interest rate as early
as next month amid higher inflation expectations and an expected
tightening of monetary policy in the United States.
The central bank held the key rate at 3.25 percent for the
seventh month in a row on Thursday, a level Central Bank Chief
Economist Adrian Armas called "very expansive."
But the slipping sol currency has fueled inflation, a trend
that could continue as the U.S. Federal Reserve gets closer to a
possible raising of interest rates.
"The conversation ... is when the bank is going to start
that withdrawal of monetary stimulus through an increase in the
benchmark interest rate," Armas said in a conference call with
reporters.
A rate hike could come as soon as next month, Armas said.
"We're going to see what new information we have between now
and the next monetary policy meeting on September 10...to make a
decision," Armas said. "The latest data we're observing raises
the probability that the withdrawal happens sooner."
The central bank lowered the interest rate by 25 basis
points four times in the past two years to counter a sharp
economic slowdown.
But the economy has been showing signs of a recovery -
expanding by 3 percent in the second quarter on the year, up
from 1.7 percent in the first quarter and 1 percent in the
fourth.
Inflation, in the meantime, has risen to 3.56 percent - the
highest annual rate in more than a year - in part because of the
eroding exchange rate's impact on consumer goods.
The sol has weakened by about 8.5 percent this year despite
the central bank's frequent interventions in the local spot
market. The sol fell to a new low in more than six years Friday
even as the central bank sold $108 million to counter its
losses.
Armas said the central bank was closely watching the
currency's impact on inflationary expectations.
"If they are affected, it's more probable that the central
bank withdraw its current monetary stimulus position more
quickly," Armas said.
Market expectations for full-year 2015 inflation rose to
3.15 percent from 3 percent previously, according to a poll of
analysts by the central bank on Saturday.
The central bank said that the weather pattern El Nino could
also squeeze prices.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Peter Galloway, Alan Crosby
and Bernard Orr)