(Corrects to first quarter instead of March in headline and first paragraph)

LIMA May 13 Peru's central bank said on Friday that year-on-year economic growth was likely 4.5 percent in the first quarter and that this month's inflation rate will likely be "well under" the 0.53 percent pace logged in May 2015.

Adrian Armas, the bank's chief economist, added on a conference call with reporters that monetary policy is still expansive. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)