BRIEF-CalSTRS says voted to adopt a new set of actuarial assumptions
* Voted to adopt a new set of actuarial assumptions that reflect members' increasing life expectancies and current economic trends Source text : (http://bit.ly/2l1DG7X)
(Corrects to first quarter instead of March in headline and first paragraph)
LIMA May 13 Peru's central bank said on Friday that year-on-year economic growth was likely 4.5 percent in the first quarter and that this month's inflation rate will likely be "well under" the 0.53 percent pace logged in May 2015.
Adrian Armas, the bank's chief economist, added on a conference call with reporters that monetary policy is still expansive. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Voted to adopt a new set of actuarial assumptions that reflect members' increasing life expectancies and current economic trends Source text : (http://bit.ly/2l1DG7X)
* Expressed goal at investor day to achieve organic growth rate on AUM of one to three percent over next three to four years Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kZ93kj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Debentures pay 12% annual interest with semi-annual payments and will mature on June 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: