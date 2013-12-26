LIMA Dec 26 Peru's central bank will loosen
reserve requirements on commercial banks for funds denominated
in the local sol currency starting January 1, the bank said in a
statement.
The central bank has lowered reserve requirements several
times since May to stimulate lending as the economy expands at a
slower pace than forecast.
The new rules lower the average and marginal reserve
requirements in soles to 14 percent from 15 percent, and cuts
the requirement for foreign trade debt to 14 percent from 20
percent.
Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Friday that the
monetary authority was more inclined to loosening reserve
requirements further than to lowering the benchmark interest
rate, as it did in November.
"This new measure will allow the freeing up of more than 1
billion soles ($359 million)," the central bank said in a
statement on Wednesday.