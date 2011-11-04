* Meeting in Arequipa yields no agreement
* Cerro Verde appeals resolution to let govt solve dispute
LIMA, Nov 4 The union at Peru's No. 3 copper
mine Cerro Verde said talks held on Friday yielded no progress
toward ending an indefinite strike as a bitter labor dispute
dragged on for more than a month.
A union leader said workers who have been on strike since
Sept. 29 are done negotiating with Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N),
which controls the mine that produces 2 percent of the world's
copper, and want the government to resolve the dispute.
"We're just waiting. The organization doesn't have the will
to go on (negotiating)," union leader William Camacho said.
The regional government of Arequipa, near Cerro Verde, has
submitted a resolution to both sides giving them five days to
reach a new wage agreement, but Cerro Verde appealed the
resolution.
"If the government sides with the company it's a dead end,
but if it sides with the union, the five days will start
running," Camacho said.
Cerro Verde, which produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in
2010, is mining at two-thirds its normal daily rate with 600
personnel who volunteered to work under strike conditions.
Analysts expect lower production in the fourth quarter of
this year. Representatives from Freeport-McMoRan did not
immediately respond to request for comment on Friday.
President Ollanta Humala's team declared the strike legal
for the first time in Cerro Verde's 40-year history, empowering
the government to step in and allowing workers to stay on the
picket line.
