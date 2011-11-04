* Meeting in Arequipa yields no agreement

* Cerro Verde appeals resolution to let govt solve dispute

LIMA, Nov 4 The union at Peru's No. 3 copper mine Cerro Verde said talks held on Friday yielded no progress toward ending an indefinite strike as a bitter labor dispute dragged on for more than a month.

A union leader said workers who have been on strike since Sept. 29 are done negotiating with Freeport-McMoRan ( FCX.N ), which controls the mine that produces 2 percent of the world's copper, and want the government to resolve the dispute.

"We're just waiting. The organization doesn't have the will to go on (negotiating)," union leader William Camacho said.

The regional government of Arequipa, near Cerro Verde, has submitted a resolution to both sides giving them five days to reach a new wage agreement, but Cerro Verde appealed the resolution.

"If the government sides with the company it's a dead end, but if it sides with the union, the five days will start running," Camacho said.

Cerro Verde, which produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, is mining at two-thirds its normal daily rate with 600 personnel who volunteered to work under strike conditions.

Analysts expect lower production in the fourth quarter of this year. Representatives from Freeport-McMoRan did not immediately respond to request for comment on Friday.

President Ollanta Humala's team declared the strike legal for the first time in Cerro Verde's 40-year history, empowering the government to step in and allowing workers to stay on the picket line. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dale Hudson)