LIMA Nov 9 The regional government of Arequipa has given striking workers and Peru's No. 3 copper mine Cerro Verde five days to end a six-week-old conflict before calling on the central government to resolve it, a labor relations official said on Wednesday.

Regional authorities had convened representatives from Cerro Verde, which produces 2 percent of the world's copper and is controlled by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), and union members for a new round of talks on Wednesday morning.

"We've given both sides five days to directly resolve the problem before we convene the ministry of labor," said Carlos Lizandro, head of conflict resolution at the labor office for the regional government of Arequipa, near the mine.

Negotiations brokered by the regional government have been ineffective since union members laid down their tools on Sept. 29. Cerro Verde has been mining at two-thirds its normal rate with staff who volunteered to work under strike conditions.

Leftist president Ollanta Humala's government deemed the strike legal, allowing workers to stay on the picket line. It was the first time that has happened in Cerro Verde's 40-year history. The move suggested Humala, who took office in July, will be more sympathetic to organized labor than previous presidents of Peru, a top metals producer.

Union leader William Camacho said the union would accept an eventual decision from the central government. Lizandro said a decision should come "a few days" after the five-day period runs out if a last-minute agreement is not reached.

"The norm says the labor ministry will contact the union and from there the strike must be stopped because the government will have to resolve the conflict," Camacho said.

Freeport has said production has not been "materially affected" by the strike. It said Cerro Verde would continue to engage in dialogue. Workers at the company's giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia have been on strike for nearly two months. [ID:nL4E7M90OI]

"Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde believes that direct, good faith collective bargaining is the optimum means of achieving a labor agreement," said spokesman Eric Kinneberg.

Cerro Verde produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010 in Peru, the world's second largest producer of the red metal. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)