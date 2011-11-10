LIMA Nov 10 Striking workers at Peru's No. 3 copper mine Cerro Verde exchanged labor contract proposals with company representatives on Thursday, in a sign that both sides could find a way out of a six-week-old wage dispute.

The regional government of Arequipa on Wednesday gave the mine, controlled by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), and union members five days to negotiate a new labor contract before it said it would call on the central government to find a solution. [ID:nN1E7A81LA]

"The company made a proposal this morning, we made one in the afternoon... we'll see," union leader William Camacho told Reuters in a telephone conversation during a break in negotiations.

A Freeport-McMoRan spokesman said on Thursday the company had no further comments.

Previously, Freeport has said Cerro Verde is mining at two-thirds its normal daily rate with staff who volunteered to work under strike conditions but production has not been "materially affected" by the strike that began on Sept. 29.

The company is also managing a two-month-old strike at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia. [ID:nL4E7M90OI]

Cerro Verde produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010 in Peru, the world's second largest producer of the red metal. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Andrea Evans)