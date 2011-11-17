* Freeport-McMoran CEO says strike settlement "very close"

* Union says does not plan to accept company proposal

* Regional gov't prefers to avoid intervening

LIMA, Nov 17 Freeport-McMoRan's chief executive said on Thursday the company was close to settling a 50-day-old strike at its Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru, but two union officials said they did not plan to accept the latest offer.

Union members said Cerro Verde had offered a 5 percent raise for 2011 and 4 percent for the next two years but workers demand increases of 6 percent and 5.5 percent.

Previously, the mine that produces 2 percent of the world's copper offered a 3 percent raise while the 1,000-some workers who laid down their tools on Sept. 29 had originally demanded 11 percent, union leaders said.

"Discussions are going on a reasonable basis and I think we are very close to reaching a resolution," Chief Executive Richard Adkerson told Reuters in an interview. [ID:nN1E7AG116]

Both sides are to meet in an assembly on Friday afternoon, according to the union and the regional government of Arequipa, but the union said it had given up on talks and wanted the government to define the settlement.

"We are very far apart ... there's no way an agreement will be reached through dialogue," union leader Leoncio Amudio said.

A Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) spokesman has said Cerro Verde is mining at two-thirds its normal daily rate with staff who volunteered to work under strike conditions. Analysts expect lower production in the fourth quarter.

"We have been able to continue to operate though the course of the strike," Adkerson said on Thursday.

Cerro Verde produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010.

The regional government of Arequipa, near the mine, passed a resolution allowing it to end the impasse if an agreement had not been reached by Tuesday.

Now that the deadline has passed, authorities say they will not take any action as long as both sides continue to meet.

"They (the union) have asked us to resolve it, but we'll only ask for both sides' proposals when the conversations are over," said Wilmer Mixcan, head of labor relations for Arequipa.

Workers have been able to stay on the picket line for weeksbecause, for the first time in Cerro Verde's 40 year history, leftist President Ollanta Humala's government declared the walkout legal. But since that ruling Humala's office has shown little interest in intervening in the dispute. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes in Lima and Steven James in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)