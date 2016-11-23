Saudi's Sadara gets cause of network disruption resolved
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical Co said on Thursday that the cause of a network disruption had been resolved by Symantec Corp.
BEIJING Nov 23 China's leading mining company Aluminium Corporation of China has reached a preliminary agreement with Peru's government to expand the Toromocho copper mine, China's biggest overseas copper project.
China's state industry supervisor SASAC, which announced the agreement in a statement on Wednesday, did not give details of the expansion plan for the Chinese-owned mine.
The mine began operation in 2013 and produced 31,407 tonnes of copper and 5,500 tonnes of zinc in the first quarter of this year, but has also faced problems concerning environmental contamination and strikes by workers demanding higher wages.
China's President Xi Jinping signed a series of other cooperation agreements with Peru during his visit last week.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical Co said on Thursday that the cause of a network disruption had been resolved by Symantec Corp.
BERLIN, Jan 26 India's Tata Steel must first resolve the pension deficit at its British and Dutch operations, before any merger of its steel operations with Thyssenkrupp, the German company's chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Shares hit all-time high (Adds exec comments, graphic; updates shares)