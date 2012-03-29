LIMA, March 29 Peru's Congress has all but picked the names of three economists for the central bank's board and may formally nominate in two weeks after a seven-month delay, several lawmakers said on Thursday.

The three candidates would join three other directors who were nominated by President Ollanta Humala in October to a seven-member board led by respected inflation slayer Julio Velarde.

The board is renewed every five years after presidential elections. Velarde was reappointed by Humala unexpectedly in July last year as the former military officer drifted right after being elected as a moderate leftist in June.

The lag in naming the remaining three directors by Congress reflects political divisions in Peru's fast-growing economy.

The three holdover directors from the previous government remain in their posts on an interim basis and continue to cast votes, allowing the seven-member board to continue to set monetary policy.

"The names of the triplet are almost set, but basically we just need the ruling coalition to make a decision," said an influential lawmaker who declined to be named.

Francisco Gonzalez, who was agriculture minister under former President Alejandro Toledo, is considered one of the most likely picks.

"Francisco Gonzalez is confirmed because he would represent Peru Posible (Toledo's party)," said another lawmaker from an opposition party.

Other front runners include Bruno Seminario, an economics professor at the private Universidad del Pacifico, and Miguel Palomino, now a manager at a think tank, the Instituto Peruano de Economia, and Luis Felipe Arizmendi, head the brokerage firm GPI.

Further back in the running is Elmer Cuba, an economics professor at Catholic University and managing partner of local consultancy Macroconsult.

Humala's ruling Gana Peru coalition could name Jurgen Schuldt as its candidate, one of the sources said.

Schuldt has a doctorate in economics from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, and is a professor at the Universidad del Pacifico.

Two names who are no longer in the running are Edward Moran, a former vice economy minister, who was recently appointed director of economic studies at the Latin American Reserve Fund (FLAR), the sources said.

Veteran economy minister and former Central Bank President Javier Silva Ruete, who said a few weeks ago he was invited by three non-government political groups to stand as a candidate, is also no longer in the running, the sources said.

The ruling coalition lost in January to two of his left-leaning economists, Felix and Oscar Jimenez Dancourt, who walked away from the government after ministerial changes showed Humala turning to the right.

Humala appointed three academics to the central bank board in October: Jose Gallardo, Luis Arias, Jaime Serida. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)