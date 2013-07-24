LIMA, July 24 Peru's Congress on Wednesday backtracked on long-awaited appointments of key officials, including new central bank members, after thousands took to the streets to protest the deal struck to push through some of the picks.

Congress's vote to annul its approvals just a week after naming three new directors to the central bank's seven-member board came as its accompanying picks for new constitutional court justices and a new human rights ombudsman came under fire.

The appointments were overdue by nearly two years because of persistent political infighting in a fractured Congress - a longstanding concern of investors and political observers of Peru.

The central bank appointments had largely not been assailed, but critics said the other choices, including a city councilwoman under investigation for corruption to lead the country's human rights agency, would politicize the institutions.

President Ollanta Humala named three members to the central bank board shortly after taking office in 2011 and kept respected inflation slayer Julio Velarde on as central bank president.

Three other directors have served on an interim basis while Congress stalled in completing its constitutional mandate to complete the bank's board, and will stay on for now.

Velarde has fiercely criticized Congress for its failure to appoint central bank members and railed against lawmakers again on Wednesday.

"The solution would be not to nominate anyone," Velarde told reporters after Wednesday's vote to annul the appointments. "I prefer no one is appointed if they will not be good people."

The political deal struck to fill the court and human rights ombudsman positions was attacked after an audio was widely broadcast in which lawmakers are heard divvying up the appointments to different political parties.

Humala's ruling party controls a majority of Congress through a delicate alliance with other parties.

At least 2,000 Peruvians rallied near Congress on Monday, following a similar protest held last week. Both demonstrations were organized mainly through social media and ended with police firing tear gas at crowds.

Political leaders, including Humala, were quick to try to distance themselves from the so-called "carve-up" of the institutional appointments, but Humala's popularity appears to have dropped at least partly because of it.

An Ipsos poll taken last week as the scandal was unfolding showed Humala's approval rating has fallen to 33 percent - the lowest so far during his two-year-old administration.

Congress plans to try to make new appointments in August after a recess.