LIMA, July 26 President Ollanta Humala's party
held onto the leadership post in Congress in a vote on Thursday,
a sign the one-time leftist still has sway in parliament and
that long-delayed political appointments may soon be made.
Victor Isla of the Gana Peru party received 86 votes
while Luisa Maria Cuculiza of the right-wing party led by Keiko
Fujimori, who lost to Humala in last year's election, got 42.
Isla, a lawyer from the Amazonian region of Loreto, replaces
Daniel Abuggatas, a former Humala aide.
Humala's left-wing Gana Peru party won only 47 of 130 seats
in Congress during last year's election and had to stitch
together alliances with centrist parties, especially former
President Alejandro Toledo's Peru Posible party, to pass
legislation.
Humala was won approvals for a series of reforms he promised
voters but several lawmakers have left Gana Peru in recent weeks
complaining of his drift to the right and a harsh crackdown on
anti-mining protests.
Lawmakers have also bickered for the past year over
important appointments to key posts and failed to fill them -
including two judgeships at the Constitutional Tribunal and the
head of Peru's influential and respected human rights office.
Investors are particularly concerned by Congress's failure
to appoint three members to the central bank's board as required
by the constitution.
Humala appointed three board members and asked renowned
inflation-slayer Julio Velarde to stay on as central bank
president a year ago.
Three members of the previous central bank board agreed to
remain on an interim basis until Congress made new appointments,
but then grew tired of the foot-dragging and started stepping
down. Velarde has publicly complained about the delays, which
could eventually hamper the bank's ability to make long-term
plans.
"We are aware that it is necessary to work together to build
a parliamentary agenda that will permit us to organize
legislation with the central government," Isla said after a
swearing-in ceremony.
Despite the delays in appointments, Humala managed to push
ahead with reforms throughout his first year in office and this
month signed into law the most significant changes to the
country's private pension fund system in its 20-year history.
The pension law is designed to lower fees and sign up more
affiliates, while earlier this year Congress gave the finance
ministry special powers to implement a tax reform aimed at
raising state revenue by curbing rampant tax evasion.
Earlier, Congress raised royalties paid by mining firms
after negotiating with companies and passed a law requiring
indigenous communities to be consulted about natural resource
extraction projects or laws that affect their lands.
Lawmakers in Peru, where new, personality-driven political
parties are formed around presidential candidates every five
years, typically have little party loyalty, making their
legislative decisions difficult to predict.
