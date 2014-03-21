Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
LIMA, March 21 A consortium formed by builders from Peru, Spain and Italy presented the sole bid for the construction of a $6.6 billion transportation line in Lima, state investment agency Proinversion said on Friday.
Three consortiums were qualified to bid in the auction, but only one did - Nuevo Metro de Lima.
The group is made up of Peruvian company Cosapi, Italian firms Impregilo, Ansaldo STS, and Ansaldo Breda and Spanish builders Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructura and Vialia Sociedad Gestora de Concesiones de Infraestructura. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.
* Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives