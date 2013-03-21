LIMA, March 21 Spanish construction company
Corsan-Corviam and Brazilian companies Engevix and Enex won the
right to build a $600 million hydroelectric plant in southern
Peru, the government investment agency said on Thursday.
The 300-megawatt plant, called Molloco, will start operating
in the Arequipa region by 2020, said Alfonso de Sas, a
representative of Corsan-Corviam in Peru.
Corsan-Corviam led the consortium that won the government
auction to build the project.
Peru, a major global mineral producer, will tender energy
projects worth $2 billion in the first half of this year in a
bid to feed growing electricity demand stemming from strong
domestic growth and an expanding mining sector.
Peru's economy is expanding at one of the fastest rates in
the region.