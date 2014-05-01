LIMA, April 30 Peru awarded a $182.4 million
contract for the construction and operation of a maritime port
to a consortium of Brazilian and Spanish companies, the
government said on Wednesday.
Consorcio Paracas beat out two other bidders on the project,
including a local unit of APM Terminals, owned by the Maersk
Group, state investment agency Proinversion said.
The winning consortium was formed by Spain's Servinoga and
Brazilian companies Pattac Empreendimentos e Participacoes,
Tucumán Engenharia e Empreendimentos and Fortesolo Servicios
Integrados.
The terminal port near Peru's southern coastal city of
Pisco, which the consortium will manage through a 30-year
concession, is expected to speed up mineral shipments from the
Andean country's southern mines.
