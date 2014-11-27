LIMA Nov 27 The union at Peru's largest copper
and zinc mine told Reuters it would call off a strike at
Antamina by Sunday, but said it was already planning a new
walkout in December.
The labor stoppage at the Antamina mine, which produces
about 30 percent of Peru's copper and 20 percent of its zinc,
began on Nov. 10, but Peru's work authority declared it illegal.
"We are waiting for the reply to an appeal we made to the
authority in order to decide when to return to work," Jorge
Juarez, the SUTRACOMASA secretary general said on Thursday. "In
any case, it will be at the latest by Sunday."
An Antamina spokesman said the company hoped for things to
return to normal next week and to end its contingency plan for
preventing the strike from affecting output. SUTRACOMASA says
the walkout drastically reduced production, which the company
denies.
Unionized workers are demanding a bonus to offset shrinking
proceeds from a revenue-sharing agreement. Profit at Antamina
has been hit this year by falling production and weak global
metal prices.
The union will inform authorities and the mine next week of
a new indefinite strike it is planning for Dec. 10, Juarez said.
BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata
each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina, which is also Peru's
biggest producer of zinc. Teck Resources holds 22.5
percent and Mitsubishi Corp 10 percent.
Peru is the world's third biggest copper producer and the
metal is a leading source of hard currency. Slipping copper
output this year from Antamina has added pressure as the
country's economy expands at its slowest pace in five years.
In the first nine months of 2014, Antamina's copper
production slipped 16 percent to 273,411 tonnes, while its zinc
output fell 20 percent to 194,233 tonnes.
