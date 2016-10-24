LIMA Oct 24 Copper shipments from MMG Ltd's
Las Bambas mine in Peru should resume in late October
or early November after the government revived talks with Andean
towns blocking transportation on local roads, the company said
Monday.
Peruvian Vice President Martin Vizcarra traveled to the
remote highland region of Apurimac during the weekend to meet
with local leaders as their protests threatened to halt one of
the world's biggest copper mines.
"The process of restoring calm in local communities and the
re-opening of essential infrastructure is now underway," MMG
said in a statement. "Concentrate trucking is expected to resume
progressively in the coming days."
Towns in Apurimac had protested MMG's use of a communal road
to transport its concentrates to port, which they said pollute
their lands.
A protester was shot dead in clashes with police on Oct. 14,
angering locals and derailing the government's plans to mediate
the dispute.
Vizcarra said on Twitter the government was committed to
expanding development in the region and ensuring the company
fulfilled its responsibilities.
Las Bambas, which started operations late last year,
produced 106,123 tonnes of copper in the third quarter.
The mine has driven economic growth in Peru as domestic
demand remains weak and private investments continue to slump.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Bill Trott)