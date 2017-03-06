LIMA, March 6 Workers at Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, plan to start a five-day strike on March 10 to demand better labor conditions, a union representative told Reuters on Monday.

Cerro Verde is controlled by Freeport-McMoRan , which owns a 53.56 percent stake. Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Ltd controls a 21 percent stake and Buenaventura 19.58 percent. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)