LIMA Dec 10 A strike at Peru's biggest copper
and zinc mine Antamina is affecting "some" operations at the
project, a union director said on Wednesday, although a mine
spokesman said operations were "normal".
The workers began a fresh strike at the mine, which produces
around 30,000 tonnes a month, on Wednesday in an effort to
secure a bonus and other benefits.
The union had previously ended a 19-day strike on Nov.30
after authorities declared it illegal.
BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata
each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck Resources
holds 22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corp 10
percent.
