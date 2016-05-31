LIMA May 31 Worker's at Chinalco Mining Corp International's Toromocho mine in Peru started a four-day strike on Tuesday to demand the reinstatement of a quarterly bonus, the union said.

The strike by about 800 workers started at 6:30 local time (1130 GMT) and followed the suspension of the bonus amid slumping copper prices, said Carlos Roman, an attorney for the union.

Representatives of Toromocho were not immediately available for comment.

Last week, Alvaro Barrenechea, the manager of corporate affairs for Toromocho, said the planned stoppage would not likely curb production because a contingency plan would be implemented. He said workers would not be receiving the bonus because profit-sharing goals had not been met.

Toromocho produced 31,407 tonnes of copper in the first quarter and 5,500 tonnes of zinc, according to data from Peru's Energy and Mines Ministry. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)