LIMA Nov 9 Workers at Peru's top copper mine,
Antamina, started an indefinite strike on Monday at 0000 (0500
GMT) to press for a bonus as proceeds from a profit-sharing
agreement shrink, a union leader said.
Jorge Juarez, secretary general of the Antamina union
SUTRACOMASA, told Reuters by phone from the mine that the
stoppage would halt copper output that had been running at about
30,000 tonnes per month.
Talks between the union and management last week ended
without an agreement over workers' demands.
Antamina has said that its profit-sharing plan with
employees has been hit by falling copper production and weaker
mineral prices and that it will continue to seek a resolution to
the dispute.
BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata
each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck Resources
holds 22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corp 10
percent.
Antamina, also Peru's biggest zinc miner, contributes about
30 percent to the South American country's copper output.
Peru is the world's third biggest copper producer.
